Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $20,360,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,498,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 270,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,892,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

CBU stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

