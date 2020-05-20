Private Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

MBUU opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.