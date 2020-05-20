Private Capital Group LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 683,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

