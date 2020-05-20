Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 429.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Northern Trust by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

