Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 476,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

