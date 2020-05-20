Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 913 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

