Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRC stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.