Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.