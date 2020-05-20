Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POW. CIBC lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.60.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$21.04 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

