Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,896.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,896 ($24.94) and last traded at GBX 1,895.97 ($24.94), with a volume of 27522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,822 ($23.97).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,701.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,576.42.

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 483 shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,206.35).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

