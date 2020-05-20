Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.22. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,797.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,804. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

