PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading 13.4% Higher

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.89, 1,050,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 681,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 773,845 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $4,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,700 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
