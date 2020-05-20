PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading 13.4% Higher

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.89, 1,050,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 681,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 773,845 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $4,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,700 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

