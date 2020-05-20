Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of DK stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

