Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. ValuEngine cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

