Pi Financial Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$7.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

