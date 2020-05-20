Pi Financial Analysts Give K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) a C$6.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of KNT opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.13. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $718.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

