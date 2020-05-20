Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.85

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.85 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.68 ($0.38), with a volume of 3391679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.20 ($0.36).

A number of analysts recently commented on POG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

