Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 602,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 492.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 642,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
