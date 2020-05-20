Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 602,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 492.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 642,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

