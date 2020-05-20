Penta (PNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,642.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Penta has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $10,642.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

