Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.92 ($4.45).

MAB stock opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.66. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

