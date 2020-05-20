Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 172 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 154 ($2.03).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 185.95 ($2.45) on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.15 ($2.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

