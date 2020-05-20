PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to Sell at Raymond James

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

NYSE PBF opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.74. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

