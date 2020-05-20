Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

PAYX opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

