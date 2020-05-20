Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.
PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.
PAYX opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.
In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
