Patrick Eugene Drouin Sells 37,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00.

Patrick Eugene Drouin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total value of C$2,216,250.00.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$26.50 and a 12-month high of C$65.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 136.53%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.