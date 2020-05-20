Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,586,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

