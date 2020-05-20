Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

