PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.58, approximately 1,473,043 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,390,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

