Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Up 15.7%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price traded up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.55, 546,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 550,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

