Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,464,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,193,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

