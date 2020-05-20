Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSMT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

