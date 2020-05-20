Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.33.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.52. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

