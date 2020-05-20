Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.