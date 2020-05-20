O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $390.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Nomura Instinet from $372.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.84.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

