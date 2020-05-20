OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $192.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.89. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 153,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

