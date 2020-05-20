Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

