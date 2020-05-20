Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $462.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 968,574 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

