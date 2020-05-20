Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Opera by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,204,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,219,931 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Opera by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

