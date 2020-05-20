Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

