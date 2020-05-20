Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,983.00

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,983 ($26.09) and last traded at GBX 1,932 ($25.41), with a volume of 62532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,954.50 ($25.71).

OCDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,423.62 ($18.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

