Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,265.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,328.23. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

