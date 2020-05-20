NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts expect NY MTG TR INC/SH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYMT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

In other news, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,594 shares in the company, valued at $478,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.