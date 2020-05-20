NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.20 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.08. NuCana has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

