NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

