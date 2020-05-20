NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 407,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NBY stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

