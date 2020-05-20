Notis McConarty Edward Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 23,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.3% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 19,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

