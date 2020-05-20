Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

