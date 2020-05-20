Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 5th

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Nordic American Tanker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tanker has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tanker to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

