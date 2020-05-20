Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.