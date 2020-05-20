Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Trading Up 13.5%

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares were up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.84, approximately 12,579,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,556,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

