Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.64.

NICE stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Nice by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 210,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nice by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Nice by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,776 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

